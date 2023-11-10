Back to top

Ahead of Tyson (TSN) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tyson Foods (TSN - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 79.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $13.71 billion, exhibiting a decline of 0.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Tyson metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Chicken [$M]' will reach $4.44 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Beef [$M]' to reach $5.05 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Prepared Foods [$M]' should come in at $2.53 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Pork [$M]' should arrive at $1.44 billion. The estimate points to a change of -10% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, Tyson shares have recorded returns of -1.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TSN will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.


