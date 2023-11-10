Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, ViaSat (VSAT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, ViaSat (VSAT - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.23 billion, up 86.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$6.16, compared to -$0.97 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 billion, representing a surprise of +15.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1383.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ViaSat performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Aircrafts in-service: 3,350 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,377.
  • Revenue- Product revenues: $401.73 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $311.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +57.6%.
  • Revenue- Service revenues: $823.69 million versus $749.79 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +105% change.
  • Revenue- Government Systems - Product: $150.60 million versus $177.37 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Government Systems - Service: $214.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $184.81 million.
  • Revenue- Government Systems: $364.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $362.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38.1%.
  • Revenue- Commercial Networks: $275.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $169.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +52.9%.
  • Revenue- Satellite Services: $585.30 million compared to the $528.73 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +94.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Commercial Networks - Service: $24.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.33 million.
  • Revenue- Commercial Networks - Product: $251.10 million versus $147.47 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Government Systems: $118.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $126.95 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Satellite Services: $302.16 million compared to the $249.39 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for ViaSat here>>>

Shares of ViaSat have returned +12.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Viasat Inc. (VSAT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise