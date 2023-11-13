Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 13th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI - Free Report) is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 8.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Diodes (DIOD - Free Report) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Boot Barn (BOOT - Free Report) operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) - free report >>

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) - free report >>

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy retail semiconductor