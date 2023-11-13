See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) - free report >>
Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) - free report >>
Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 13th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI - Free Report) is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 8.4% downward over the last 60 days.
Diodes (DIOD - Free Report) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.
Boot Barn (BOOT - Free Report) operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.