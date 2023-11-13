Woodward, Inc ( WWD Quick Quote WWD - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 16. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $761.5 million, suggesting growth of 19% from a year ago. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.27 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 51.2%. Woodward reported net earnings of $1.37 per share in third-quarter fiscal 2023, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 41.2%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported adjusted net earnings of 64 cents. Net sales moved up 30% year over year to $801 million. Higher sales in the Aerospace and Industrial segments resulted in this uptick. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate by 14%. Factors to Note
Woodward (WWD) to Post Q4 Earnings: Key Factors to Note
Woodward, Inc (WWD - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 16.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $761.5 million, suggesting growth of 19% from a year ago. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.27 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 51.2%.
Woodward reported net earnings of $1.37 per share in third-quarter fiscal 2023, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 41.2%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported adjusted net earnings of 64 cents.
Net sales moved up 30% year over year to $801 million. Higher sales in the Aerospace and Industrial segments resulted in this uptick. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate by 14%.
Factors to Note
The company’s performance in the fiscal fourth quarter is likely to have benefited from strong demand in both business segments.
The Aerospace segment is expected to have been aided by higher commercial OEM and aftermarket sales. This is likely to have resulted from improving passenger traffic in all regions and fleet utilization along with higher OEM build rates.
The company expects the power generation market to pick up pace, especially in Asia, and backup power at data centers. The Industrial segment is likely to have gained from momentum in the global marine market due to increasing ship-building rates and higher utilization as well as continued global investment in LNG infrastructure development.
However, continued softness in defense OEM sales due to lower sale of guided weapons is a headwind. Unfavorable forex impact, inflation, component shortages and an overall challenging macro environment remain concerning. Though, in China, an increase in natural gas truck production was witnessed in fiscal third quarter, the company noted that future demand stays uncertain. This might affect the Industrial segment’s sales in the near term.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for WWD this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
WWD has an Earnings ESP of +4.55% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
