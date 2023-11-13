We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
American States Water (AWR) to Gain From Strategic Investments
American States Water Company’s (AWR - Free Report) regular investments in upgrades are strengthening its infrastructure. The company has a strong utility customer base, which is increasing the demand for its services.
However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s excessive reliance on a single state for a significant portion of its earnings acts as a headwind.
Tailwinds
American States Water’s strategic capital investments are making its infrastructure stronger and resilient. The regulated utilities invested $167.4 million in company-funded capital projects in 2022 and expect capital expenditures of $140-$160 million for 2023. These systematic investments drove the rate base from $752.2 million in 2018 to $1,152.3 million in 2022.
AWR has a sturdy utility customer base, and most importantly, it is increasing its electricity and water utility customer base at a slow but steady pace. The company's subsidiary, American States Utility Services (“ASUS”), has long-term contracts with military bases, which are 50-year firm fixed-price deals. The long-term defense pacts lend stability to the company’s earnings.
American States Water has been a steady dividend payer. It has paid dividends to shareholders every year since 1931 and increased the amount in each calendar year for the last 69 consecutive years. The consistent performance of the company helps it continue with its shareholder-friendly move.
Headwinds
The company still focuses on a single state, California, particularly Southern California, for its services. Consequently, the financial performance of AWR, to a large extent, is dependent on the political, water supply, labor, utility cost and regulatory risks, as well as economic conditions, natural disasters and other risk factors affecting the state.
