Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Market: Shopify, American Eagle, Microsoft in Focus

All of the three widely followed indexes closed out last week with gains. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 2.4%, 1.3% and 0.7%, respectively. For the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, it was their biggest weekly gain since November 2022. For the Dow, the gain surpassed a high last seen in late October of 2022.
The stock market has been rising in recent weeks, shrugging off hawkish warnings from Fed officials, believing that actual interest rate hikes in the near future are not likely. Gasoline prices coming down have also raised hope that the CPI numbers this week will be within expected lines and the central bank will not feel the need to tighten monetary policy further.
Treasury yields have also been coming down from the 16-year highs seen a few weeks ago. The market continues to be in the “bad news is good news” mood.
Regardless of market conditions, we, here at Zacks, provide investors with unbiased guidance on how to beat the market.
As usual, Zacks Research guided investors over the past three months with its time-tested methodologies. Given the prevailing market uncertainty, you may want to look at our feats to prepare better for your next action.
Here are some of our key achievements:
American Eagle Outfitters and G-III Apparel Surge Following Zacks Rank Upgrade
Shares of
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. ( AEO Quick Quote AEO - Free Report) have gained 11.5% (versus the S&P 500’s 1.9% decrease) since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) on September 7.
Another stock,
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. ( GIII Quick Quote GIII - Free Report) , which was also upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 on September 11, has returned 8.1% (versus the S&P 500’s 1.8% decrease) since then.
Zacks Rank, our short-term rating system, has earnings estimate revisions at its core. Empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
A hypothetical portfolio of Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks returned +12.02% this year (through September 4th) vs. +18.2% for the S&P 500 index and +7.6% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. The portfolio of Zacks Rank #1 stocks is an equal-weight portfolio, while the S&P 500 index is a market-cap-weighted index that has been notably distorted by the strong recent performance of mega-cap stocks.
We are not trying to cherry-pick here. But since this Zacks Model portfolio, consisting of Zacks Rank #1 stocks, is an equal-weight portfolio, the equal-weight S&P 500 index is the appropriate benchmark for comparison. Looked at this way, this portfolio has outperformed the index this year.
The Zacks Model Portfolio - consisting of Zacks Rank #1 stocks – has outperformed the S&P index by more than 13 percentage points since 1988 (Through September 4th, 2023, the Zacks # 1 Rank stocks has generated an annualized return of +24.17% since 1988 vs. +10.82% for the S&P 500 index).You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here >>> Check American Eagle’s historical EPS and Sales here>>> Check G-III Apparel’s historical EPS and Sales here>>> Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Recommendation Upgrades Virco and Dell Higher
Shares of
Virco Mfg. Corporation ( VIRC Quick Quote VIRC - Free Report) and Dell Technologies Inc. ( DELL Quick Quote DELL - Free Report) have advanced 36.4% (versus the S&P 500’s 1.9% fall) and 4.9% (versus the S&P 500’s 1.6% fall) since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on September 13 and September 8, respectively.
While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.
The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.
To access our research reports with Zacks Recommendations for the 1100+ stocks we cover,
click here>>> Zacks Focus List Stocks Sea, Microsoft Shoot Up
Shares of
Sea Limited ( SE Quick Quote SE - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have gained 17.6% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on March 26, 2020. Another Focus-List holding, Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) , which was added to the portfolio on February 1, 2016, has returned 16.8% over the past 12 weeks. The S&P 500 has advanced 0.9% over this period.
The 50-stock Zacks Focus List model portfolio returned +22.3% in 2023 (through July 31st) vs. +20.6% for the S&P 500 index and +10.5% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. In 2022, the portfolio produced -15.2% vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.
Since 2004, the Focus List portfolio has produced an annualized return of +11.27% through July 31st, 2023. This compares to a +9.65% annualized return for the S&P 500 index in the same time period.
On a rolling one-, three- and five-year bases, the Zacks Focus List returned +21.76%, +16.33%, and +12.54% vs. +12.99%, +13.71% and +12.19% for the S&P 500 index, respectively.
Unlock all of our powerful research, tools and analysis, including the Focus List, Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research Reports, Zacks Earnings ESP Filter, Premium Screener and more, as part of Zacks Premium.
Gain full access now >> Zacks ECAP Stocks Novo Nordisk and AutoZone Make Significant Gains Novo Nordisk A/S ( NVO Quick Quote NVO - Free Report) , a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), has jumped 10.5% over the past 12 weeks. AutoZone, Inc. ( AZO Quick Quote AZO - Free Report) has followed Novo Nordisk with 9.9% returns.
ECAP, which consists of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy and Hold stocks, has returned +6.67% in 2023 (through June 30) versus +16.90% for the S&P 500 Index. The portfolio returned -4.7% in 2022 versus the S&P 500 Index’s -17.96%.
With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, the ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.
The ECAP and many other model portfolios are available as part of Zacks Advisor Tools, a cloud-based solution to access Zacks award-winning stock, mutual fund and ETF research.
Click here to schedule a demo. Zacks ECDP Stocks UnitedHealth and Starbucks Outperform Peers UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ( UNH Quick Quote UNH - Free Report) , which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 8.6% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock, Starbucks Corporation ( SBUX Quick Quote SBUX - Free Report) , has climbed 7.3% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid heightened market volatility contributed to this performance. Check UnitedHealth’s dividend history here>>> Check Starbucks’ dividend history here>>>
With an extremely low Beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps significantly mitigate risk.
ECDP has returned +0.18% in 2023 (through June 30) versus +16.90% for the S&P 500 Index. The portfolio returned -2.3% in 2022 versus -17.96% for the S&P 500 Index and -8.34% for the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (
NOBL Quick Quote NOBL - Free Report) .
Click here to access this portfolio on
Zacks Advisor Tools. Zacks Top 10 Stocks — Shopify Delivers Solid Returns Shopify Inc. ( SHOP Quick Quote SHOP - Free Report) , from the Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023, has surged 76.7% year to date, which compares to a 16.5% gain for the S&P 500 Index.
The portfolio returned +16.16% through the end of July 2023 vs. +20.64% for the S&P 500 index and +10.73% for the equal-weighted version of the index. The portfolio returned -15.8% in 2022 vs. -18.1% for the S&P 500 index. Since 2012, the Top 10 portfolio has generated an annualized return of +22.78% vs. +13.65% for the S&P 500 index.
Since the start of 2012 through July 31, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks have produced a cumulative return of +977.47% vs. +340.35% cumulative return for the S&P 500 index.
Image: Bigstock
