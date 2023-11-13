Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Nov 13, 2023

  • Illumina Inc.’s ((ILMN - Free Report) ) shares plummeted 8.1% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 revenues of $1.12 billion, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%.
  • Shares of CareTrust REIT Inc. ((CTRE - Free Report) ) surged 3.4% after the company posted third-quarter 2023 revenues of $55.9 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1%.
  • Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ((WPM - Free Report) ) rose 0.1% after posting third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.27, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25.
  • Flowers Foods Inc. ((FLO - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 6.9% after reporting third quarter 2023 revenues of $1.2 billion, missing the consensus estimate by 1.5%.

