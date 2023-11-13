We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Honeywell's (HON) AAM Business Wins Contracts Worth $10B
Honeywell International’s (HON - Free Report) Advanced Air Mobility (“AAM”) business unit has secured contracts worth more than $10 billion.
HON’s AAM business, which was formed more than three years ago, has a presence in North America, Western Europe and India, enabling it to meet customer needs more efficiently.
AAM, with its partners, including Archer Aviation, Lilium, Pipistrel, Supernal and Vertical Aerospace, will allow for packages to be delivered on the same day. A 100-mile journey can take 45 minutes or even less with the AAM vehicles.
The AAM vehicles feature Honeywell’s nose-to-tail technology, allowing for safety and sustainability while providing an enhanced experience to pilots. The sustainable flights consist of intuitive cockpit operations powered by Honeywell Anthem, a next-generation avionics system.
HON's fly-by-wire solutions and custom-built actuation systems provide precise flight controls and the necessary redundancy for advanced AAM vehicles. The company’s wide range of sensors, including RDR-84K radar and AH2000 attitude heading reference system, adds to the capabilities of these aircraft.
