What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About BrightView (BV) Q4 Earnings
Wall Street analysts expect BrightView Holdings (BV - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 18.9%. Revenues are expected to be $748.74 million, up 3.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some BrightView metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Maintenance Services - Landscape Maintenance Services' will reach $533.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.7%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Development Services' at $219.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.7% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Maintenance Services' will likely reach $532.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.8%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Development Services' should come in at $29.82 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $25.50 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Maintenance Services' will reach $84.97 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $81.40 million in the same quarter last year.
