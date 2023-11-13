Compared to Estimates, Henry Schein (HSIC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Henry Schein (
HSIC Quick Quote HSIC - Free Report) reported $3.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.1%. EPS of $1.32 for the same period compares to $1.15 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.19 billion, representing a surprise of -0.93%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.32.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Henry Schein performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- International: $774 million versus $749.12 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.2% change. Dental- North America: $1.13 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%. Dental- International: $748 million compared to the $729.80 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.4% year over year. Medical- North America: $1.04 billion versus $1.08 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4% change. Medical- International: $26 million versus $19.32 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +44.4% change. Total Health Care Distribution- North America: $2.18 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.25 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%. Technology and value-added services- North America: $185 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $166.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.4%. Technology and value-added services- International: $25 million versus $28.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.1% change. Net Sales- Technology and value-added services- Global: $210 million compared to the $193.33 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.3% year over year. Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- Medical- Global: $1.07 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.3%. Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- Dental- Global: $1.88 billion compared to the $1.89 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year. Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution - Global: $2.95 billion versus $3 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Henry Schein here>>>
Shares of Henry Schein have returned -12.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Henry Schein (HSIC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Henry Schein (HSIC - Free Report) reported $3.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.1%. EPS of $1.32 for the same period compares to $1.15 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.19 billion, representing a surprise of -0.93%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.32.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Henry Schein performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Henry Schein here>>>
- Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- International: $774 million versus $749.12 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.2% change.
- Dental- North America: $1.13 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%.
- Dental- International: $748 million compared to the $729.80 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.4% year over year.
- Medical- North America: $1.04 billion versus $1.08 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4% change.
- Medical- International: $26 million versus $19.32 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +44.4% change.
- Total Health Care Distribution- North America: $2.18 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.25 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%.
- Technology and value-added services- North America: $185 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $166.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.4%.
- Technology and value-added services- International: $25 million versus $28.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.1% change.
- Net Sales- Technology and value-added services- Global: $210 million compared to the $193.33 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.3% year over year.
- Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- Medical- Global: $1.07 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.3%.
- Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- Dental- Global: $1.88 billion compared to the $1.89 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year.
- Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution - Global: $2.95 billion versus $3 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change.
Shares of Henry Schein have returned -12.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.