Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Tyson (TSN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Tyson Foods (TSN - Free Report) reported revenue of $13.35 billion, down 2.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.37, compared to $1.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.71 billion, representing a surprise of -2.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.12%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tyson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Chicken: $4.16 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.1%.
  • Sales- Beef: $5.03 billion versus $5.05 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.
  • Sales- International/Other: $636 million compared to the $685.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Sales- Prepared Foods: $2.50 billion compared to the $2.53 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.
  • Intersegment Sales: -$468 million versus -$424.53 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Sales- Pork: $1.49 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.9% change.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Beef: $17 million versus -$111.56 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Prepared Foods: $151 million compared to the $202.02 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Chicken: $75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $198.35 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Pork: -$8 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$20.83 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Tyson here>>>

Shares of Tyson have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise