Twilio (TWLO) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, TWLO broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

Shares of TWLO have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 5.9%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that TWLO could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider TWLO's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on TWLO for more gains in the near future.


