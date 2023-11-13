We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Macy's (M) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts expect Macy's (M - Free Report) to post break-even quarterly earnings per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 100%. Revenues are expected to be $4.78 billion, down 8.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Macy's metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales' will likely reach $4.78 billion. The estimate points to a change of -8.6% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Credit card revenues, net' will reach $124.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of -39.5% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'No. of Stores - End of Period - Bluemercury' stands at 158. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 158 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Macy's Stores - Boxes (EOP)' to reach 544. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 569 in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Consolidated Number of stores' at 753. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 783.

Shares of Macy's have experienced a change of +3.8% in the past month compared to the +1.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), M is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.