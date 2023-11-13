We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
SentinelOne (S) and Synk Team Up for Efficient Cloud Security
SentinelOne (S - Free Report) recently inked a strategic partnership with Snyk to address the challenges faced by software developers in managing vulnerabilities within modern applications and intricate software supply chains.
The integration involves SentinelOne's Singularity Cloud Workload Security, a real-time Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) and Snyk's Developer Security Platform. By combining forces, the two platform aims to streamline the collaboration between cloud security, application security and developer teams.
Strong Partner Base Aids Prospects
SentinelOne shares have gained 7.5% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rally of 41.4%. The downside was caused by stiff competition in the cloud security sector.
Despite this, SentinelOne is proactively addressing industry challenges by introducing PinnacleOne, a pioneering strategic risk analysis and advisory group that aims to bolster cybersecurity and navigate the complexities of the modern global business landscape.
SentinelOne is gaining from its expanding partner base that includes the likes of Chubb (CB - Free Report) , ServiceNow (NOW - Free Report) , Mandiant and Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) cloud arm, Amazon Web Services (“AWS”), which leverages the Singularity XDR platform to provide end-to-end threat detection and automated response.
SentinelOne and Chubb recently announced a partnership to enhance cyber risk management for U.S. businesses. This partnership extends SentinelOne's cybersecurity solutions to a broader audience through Chubb's extensive network.
The company launched a virtual data center in Mumbai to serve its India-based customers hosted by Amazon. Its Singularity platform is India's first open XDR solution that delivers complete data localization and sovereignty.
The company expanded its collaboration with AWS. Together, they aim to provide cloud workload protection, data localization and sovereignty and integration with AWS Security Hub and other AWS services.
SentinelOne’s partnership with ServiceNow aims to unify security and IT teams for more effective cyberattack responses. The SentinelOne App seamlessly syncs threats into ServiceNow Incident Response for security operations and incident response.
SentinelOne, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), expects third-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues to be $156 million, indicating a year-over-year growth of 35%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter revenues is pegged at $156.15 million, suggesting a 35.4% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 8 cents per share, unchanged in the past 30 days.