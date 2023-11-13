We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Donaldson (DCI) Invests in 25,000 Square-Foot Technical Center
Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI - Free Report) has announced that it plans to develop a 25,000 square-foot life sciences technical center at 5 Lab Drive in Research Triangle Park (RTP) to expand its life sciences portfolio.
Donaldson’s technical center is currently situated at a campus that supports budding biotechnology firms. The campus also has state-of-the-art laboratories and cleanrooms that provide product manufacturing capacity. The company’s brands like Isolere Bio, Purilogics, Solaris Biotech and Univercells Technologies are either located or under development at this facility. The bioprocessing solutions will be designed, developed and unveiled at the facility. The technical facility will also provide support in the early commercialization of transformational bioprocessing solutions.
This expansion positions DCI to develop and commercialize the IsoTag reagent product line. The expanded facility at RTP will assist the customers in their research through clinical and commercial-scale activities.
In the quarters ahead, Donaldson is expected to benefit from its strong product portfolio, solid demand, focus on innovation and growth investments in the Life Sciences segment. A diversified business structure with exposure in various geographies and end markets like construction, mining, aerospace, defense, and food & beverage is a boon for the company.
