Countdown to OneWater Marine (ONEW) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, OneWater Marine (ONEW - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, reflecting a decline of 63.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $424.23 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.7%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 12.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain OneWater Marine metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- New boat' to reach $249.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Service, parts & other' should arrive at $94.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Finance & insurance income' to come in at $12.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Pre-owned boat' of $72.03 million. The estimate points to a change of +7% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past month, OneWater Marine shares have recorded returns of +3.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), ONEW will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.