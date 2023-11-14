Back to top

GrowGeneration (GRWG) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Dip Y/Y

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG - Free Report) reported a loss per share of 12 cents in the third quarter of 2023, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 11 cents per share. The company had reported a loss per share of 12 cents in the third quarter of 2022.

GrowGeneration generated revenues of $55.7 million in third-quarter 2023, which declined 21% year over year. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $55 million.

Comparable store sales in the quarter declined 14.4% from the prior year at its 55 retail locations. Retail sales were down 13.6% year over year to $41.4 million in the quarter. E-commerce revenues in the quarter under review were $2.8 million, down from $3.1 million in the last year quarter. Revenues from non-retail operations were $11.5 million in the quarter, down from $19.8 million last year.

The cost of sales declined 25% year on year to $39.5 million in the quarter. The gross profit was down 12% year over year to $16 million. The gross margin was 29.1% in the quarter under review compared with 25.9% reported in the prior-year quarter. The improvement was driven by increased private label sales growth, pricing expansion and margin accretion from the development of GRWG’s distribution network and corresponding bulk-buy negotiations.

Store operating costs were $12 million compared with $13.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses fell 14% to around $7.6 million in the quarter under review.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $0.9 million in the quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s loss of $2.7 million.

Financial Position

At the end of the third quarter of 2023, GrowGeneration had cash and short-term marketable securities of $66.6 million. Inventory was $76 million, and prepaid inventory and other current assets were $12.4 million at the quarter end. Total current liabilities, including accounts payable and accrued payroll and other liabilities, were $40.5 million at the quarter’s end.

2023 Guidance

GrowGeneration expects revenues between $220 million and $225 million in 2023. Full-year adjusted EBITDA is expected at a loss of $4 million to $6 million.

Price Performance

In the past year, GrowGeneration’s shares have plunged 67.3% against the industry’s 0.9% dip.

