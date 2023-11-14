We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Toll Brothers (TOL) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
Toll Brothers (TOL - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $79.59, demonstrating a -0.93% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.
The home builder's stock has climbed by 12% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's gain of 2.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.42%.
The upcoming earnings release of Toll Brothers will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on December 5, 2023. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.64, marking a 22.06% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.78 billion, indicating a 25.09% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Toll Brothers. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Toll Brothers currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Toll Brothers has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.65 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.39, so one might conclude that Toll Brothers is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can additionally observe that TOL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.67. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Home Builders industry stood at 0.67 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.