We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
In the latest market close, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY - Free Report) reached $12.40, with a +1.14% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.22%.
The company's stock has dropped by 3.31% in the past month, exceeding the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 10.9% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.42%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR in its upcoming release.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.2% lower. Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.76. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 6.87 of its industry.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, finds itself in the top 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.