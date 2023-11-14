Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Cara (CARA) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Cara Therapeutics (CARA - Free Report) reported $4.87 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 55%. EPS of -$0.52 for the same period compares to -$0.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.8 million, representing a surprise of -44.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.53.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cara performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Collaborative revenue: $2.47 million versus $6.46 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Commercial supply revenue: $1.25 million compared to the $1.88 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -62.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Royalty revenue: $0.17 million compared to the $0.74 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Cara have returned -26.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

