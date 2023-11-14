Back to top

The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, The Beauty Health Company (SKIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $97.4 million, up 9.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.05, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -16.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $115.96 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03, the EPS surprise was +66.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how The Beauty Health Company performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Americas: $51.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $63.59 million.
  • Geographic Revenue- EMEA: $21.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.91 million.
  • Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific: $24.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $27.60 million.
  • Consumables Net Sales: $46.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $56.99 million.
  • Delivery Systems Net Sales: $51 million compared to the $59.74 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of The Beauty Health Company have returned -29.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

