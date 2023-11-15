Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 14th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZOY - Free Report) is a paint and coatings company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX - Free Report) is a vehicle technology solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Harrow, Inc. (HROW - Free Report) is an eyecare pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50.0% downward over the last 60 days.

Published in

medical