Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL - Free Report) reported $101.91 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 45.3%. EPS of $0.62 for the same period compares to $0.54 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $103.15 million, representing a surprise of -1.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.59%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Oaktree Specialty Lending performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total fee income: $0.57 million compared to the $1.90 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total dividend income: $1.06 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.24 million.
  • PIK interest income- Non-control/Non-affiliate investments: $5.54 million compared to the $3.95 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total interest income: $94.73 million compared to the $96.66 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

