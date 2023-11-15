Back to top

Aramark (ARMK) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Aramark (ARMK - Free Report) reported $4.9 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.6%. EPS of $0.64 for the same period compares to $0.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.77 billion, representing a surprise of +2.76%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Aramark performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Food and Support Services- United States: $3.07 billion compared to the $3.04 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Uniform: $701.28 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $705.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%.
  • Revenues- Food and Support Services- International: $1.13 billion compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.3% year over year.
  • Operating Income- United States: $221.84 million compared to the $223.40 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Income- International: $41.23 million versus $46.85 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Uniform: $58.10 million compared to the $71.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Corporate: -$30.18 million compared to the -$31.70 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- North America: $234.12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $241.52 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- International: $52.39 million compared to the $49.51 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Uniform: $82.82 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $77.68 million.
  • Operating income- Corporate: -$43.25 million compared to the -$31.70 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Aramark have returned +7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

