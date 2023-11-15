Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Energizer (ENR) Q4 Earnings

Energizer Holdings (ENR - Free Report) reported $811.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. EPS of $1.20 for the same period compares to $0.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $790.75 million, representing a surprise of +2.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Energizer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Auto Care: $155 million versus $152.48 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change.
  • Net Sales- Batteries & Lights: $656.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $638.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%.
  • Segment Profit- Auto Care: $17.60 million compared to the $19.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment Profit- Batteries & Lights: $176.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $178.76 million.
Shares of Energizer have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

