Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Sally Beauty (SBH) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Sally Beauty (SBH - Free Report) reported revenue of $921.36 million, down 4.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.42, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $930.19 million, representing a surprise of -0.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sally Beauty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable sales growth - Sally Beauty Supply: -1.2% compared to the 2.1% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Comparable sales growth - Beauty Systems Group: -2.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -2.1%.
  • Number of stores at end-of-period - Beauty Systems Group: 1,338 versus 1,335 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of stores at end-of-period - Total: 4,486 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4,474.
  • Number of stores at end-of-period - Sally Beauty Supply: 3,148 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,140.
  • Comparable sales growth - Consolidated: -1.6% compared to the 0.5% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Sales- Sally Beauty Supply: $524.56 million compared to the $534.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Beauty Systems Group: $396.80 million versus $395.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sally Beauty here>>>

Shares of Sally Beauty have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise