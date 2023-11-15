We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Sally Beauty (SBH) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended September 2023, Sally Beauty (SBH - Free Report) reported revenue of $921.36 million, down 4.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.42, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $930.19 million, representing a surprise of -0.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Sally Beauty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Comparable sales growth - Sally Beauty Supply: -1.2% compared to the 2.1% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Comparable sales growth - Beauty Systems Group: -2.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -2.1%.
- Number of stores at end-of-period - Beauty Systems Group: 1,338 versus 1,335 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Number of stores at end-of-period - Total: 4,486 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4,474.
- Number of stores at end-of-period - Sally Beauty Supply: 3,148 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,140.
- Comparable sales growth - Consolidated: -1.6% compared to the 0.5% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Net Sales- Sally Beauty Supply: $524.56 million compared to the $534.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year.
- Net Sales- Beauty Systems Group: $396.80 million versus $395.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change.
Shares of Sally Beauty have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.