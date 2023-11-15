Alkermes (ALKS) Proprietary Drugs Aid Growth Amid Competition

Alkermes plc ( ALKS Quick Quote ALKS - Free Report) derives revenues on net sales of its proprietary products — Vivitrol (alcohol and opioid dependence), Aristada (schizophrenia) and Lybalvi (schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder) as well as manufacturing and/or royalty revenues on net sales of products commercialized by its partners.
The continued growth in the alcohol-dependence treatment market has driven new patients toward Vivitrol, while Aristada sales have been driven by underlying demand in recent quarters.
In August 2023, Alkermes started negotiations with
Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. ( TEVA Quick Quote TEVA - Free Report) to settle the ongoing patent litigation between the parties in the U.S. District Court regarding Vivitrol (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension).
Per the terms of the settlement agreement, Alkermes granted Teva the license to market a generic version of Vivitrol in the United States from Jan 15, 2027, or earlier under certain customary circumstances.
However, ALKS and TEVA are required to submit the agreement to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice for review.
In June 2021, the FDA approved Lybalvi (olanzapine and samidorphan) for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and adults who have bipolar I disorder. Lybalvi has witnessed strong sales uptake so far, and has exceeded management’s expectations.
Shares of Alkermes have lost 8.2% year to date compared with the
Meanwhile, Alkermes is making progress in separating its oncology business into a new, publicly traded company called Mural Oncology plc. The separation will allow the company to focus solely on developing therapies for neurological conditions and improving profitability.
ALKS expects to complete the separation later in November 2023, subject to various customary conditions.
We note that Alkermes remains highly dependent on manufacturing and/or royalty revenues on sales of products that are commercialized by the company’s partners. The company’s heavy dependence on partners for revenues is concerning.
Also, competition looms large on Alkermes, as many companies have developed medicines for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. Several other companies are also actively looking to develop treatments for schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. A potential approval for any of these treatments is likely to pose a threat to Alkermes in the days ahead.
