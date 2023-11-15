We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Iamgold's (IAG) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q3, Decrease Y/Y
Iamgold Corp. (IAG - Free Report) posted an adjusted loss of 1 cent per share in the third quarter of 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 2 cents. The company reported a loss of 5 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Including one-time items, IAG reported break-even earnings per share against the prior-year quarter’s loss per share of 10 cents.
Revenues decreased 11.8% year over year to $225 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decline was driven by lower sales volume, partially offset by higher realized gold prices.
Operational Performance
Attributable gold production was 109,000 ounces for the quarter, down 40.8% year over year. The company sold 106,000 ounces of gold (on an attributable basis) in the third quarter, compared with 187,000 ounces in the third quarter of 2022.
The cost of sales was $219.9 million in the reported quarter, down 5.1%. The gross profit fell 79.8% year over year to $4.6 million. The gross margin came in at 2% in the reported quarter, down from the prior-year quarter’s 9%.
Financial Review
Net cash from operating activities was $37.5 million, down from $117.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Cash and cash equivalents were $549 million as of Sep 30, 2023, up from $408 million as of Dec 31, 2023.
Outlook
The company reaffirms its attributable gold production guidance for 2023. It expects gold production to be in the range of 410,000-470,000 ounces.
Price Performance
Shares of Iamgold have gained 19.7% in a year’s time compared with the industry’s growth of 1.6%.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Iamgold currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
