Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX - Free Report) reported $31.43 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.4%. EPS of -$0.17 for the same period compares to -$0.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $31.63 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.31, the EPS surprise was +45.16%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Heron Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Product sales- Sustol: $3.40 million compared to the $3.23 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.9% year over year.
  • Product sales- Aponvie: $0.30 million compared to the $0.65 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Product sales- Zynrelef: $4.40 million versus $4.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +63% change.
  • Product sales- Cinvanti: $23.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.9%.
Shares of Heron Therapeutics have returned -25.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

