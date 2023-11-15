See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Vimeo (VMEO) and The Trade Desk (TTD) are aggressive growth stocks
Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research and he has two more names for your aggressive growth radar screen. Brian is focused on buying the dip today as the market has shot higher after the CPI number came in a little softer and the expectations for a rate cut have moved up a month from July 2024 to June 2024. The combination of these two factors has sent the market a lot higher so Brian is looking for a couple stocks with good growth prospects and a recent shift lower in price.
First up is Vimeo (VMEO - Free Report) which is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and Brian notes that this stock has come in but has bounced a bit after a good earnings report. In looking at the earnings history Brian suggest that this stock has a Goldilocks style look as the company has beat expectations by an increasing amount and on an absolute basis has also done the same.
Vimeo (VMEO - Free Report) is now slated to post a profit for this year while estimates are still calling for a loss of for next year so there could be more positive estimate revisions coming.
Next up is The Trade Desk (TTD - Free Report) which just reported a good quarter but the stock sank by some 20% after the report. TTD is a lot bigger than Vimeo (VMEO - Free Report) at $31B in market cap and is in the business of programmatic ad buying. Brian reviews the earnings history, estimate revisions and the valuation of both stocks and gives insights into why these stocks are poised to move higher thanks to margin improvements.