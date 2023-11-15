We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Honeywell's (HON) cFBW System to Power AIBOT's Electric Aircraft
Honeywell International’s (HON - Free Report) Compact Fly-By-Wire (cFBW) system has been chosen by AIBOT to support its fully electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. HON’s cFBW technology will power the next generation of aircraft avionics and create a sustainable transportation ecosystem for the future.
This lightweight cFBW system will provide AIBOT with greater flexibility in aircraft design without compromising on power or safety. The system helps in removing conventional mechanical linkages, which control the effectors. This helps in streamlining maintenance procedures and reducing costs throughout the lifecycle of an aircraft.
The system facilitates seamless remote operation of the aircraft, translating instructions from the aircraft's operator into flight control commands on the aircraft. The system's envelope-limiting feature caters to the safety of the aircraft, thus stabilizing uniquely designed unmanned vehicles and delivering a smooth flying experience.
Powered by eight electric motors, the AIBOT aircraft can accommodate up to six passengers and a pilot. With a maximum takeoff weight of 7,000 pounds, a target maximum range of 250 miles and a speed of 250 mph, the aircraft is suited for short-haul use cases between cities and metropolitan areas across the globe.
AIBOT will start the production of fully autonomous heavy unmanned aircraft for the cargo, agriculture, high-speed inspection, and medical delivery industries.
Honeywell presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
