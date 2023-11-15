We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Expro (XPRO) Showcases Cement Placement Technology in New Job
Energy services provider Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO - Free Report) has achieved success in a recent well cement placement project for a major international operator in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The company delivered inner-string cementing on a subsea well's 22" surface casing in the Mississippi Canyon area at a water depth of approximately 2,000 meters.
Integrated with Expro’s other well construction technologies, the innovative Cure technology range offers a comprehensive solution for optimal cement placement. In this case, the the company’s offerings played a crucial role in addressing ongoing offset well challenges. According to Expro management, the integrated cementing solution not only saves a lot of time but also solved past issues associated with cement sheath.
Investors should know that Expro's Cure technology range became part of its portfolio following the acquisition of DeltaTek in February 2023. This addition enhances Expro’s suite of cost-effective, innovative solutions within the well-construction product line, offering clients operational efficiency, rig time and cost savings, and improved cementing quality.
About Expro
Expro is a trusted name in the energy services sector, offering cost-effective and innovative solutions throughout the well’s life cycle. With a focus on safety and service quality, the company provides comprehensive capabilities in well construction, well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.
Expro carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present.
