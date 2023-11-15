Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Nov 15, 2023

  • AECOM’s ((ACM - Free Report) ) shares jumped 7.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $3.84 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.58 billion.
  • Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. ((SLF - Free Report) ) surged 4.6% after the company posted third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.19, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15.
  • Shares of Sea Ltd. ((SE - Free Report) ) plunged 22.1% after posting third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.06, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55.
  • Flowers Kanzhun Ltd. ((BZ - Free Report) ) shares climbed 5.2% after reporting third quarter 2023 revenues of $220.21 million, outpacing the consensus estimate by 4.3%.

