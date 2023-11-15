Back to top

Image: Bigstock

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

American Well Corporation (AMWL - Free Report) reported $61.92 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.5%. EPS of -$0.20 for the same period compares to -$0.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $62.89 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.20, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American Well Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Platform subscription: $28.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $28.76 million.
  • Revenue- Other: $6.84 million versus $7.01 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Visits: $26.72 million compared to the $26.93 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of American Well Corporation have returned +34.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise