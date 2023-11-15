We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Target (TGT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Target (TGT - Free Report) reported $25.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.2%. EPS of $2.10 for the same period compares to $1.54 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.24 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.48, the EPS surprise was +41.89%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Target performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Comparable store sales - YoY change: -4.9% versus the 12-analyst average estimate of -4.9%.
- Number of stores - Total: 1,956 versus 1,960 estimated by six analysts on average.
- Digitally Originated Comparable Sales Change: -6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -5.6%.
- Stores Originated Comparable Sales Change: -4.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -4.4%.
- Retail Square Feet - Total: 245.91 Msq ft versus 246 Msq ft estimated by four analysts on average.
- Retail Square Feet - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft: 192.88 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 192.32 Msq ft.
- Retail Square Feet - 170,000 or more sq. ft: 48.82 Msq ft compared to the 49.1 Msq ft average estimate based on three analysts.
- Number of stores - 49,999 or less sq. ft: 141 versus 152 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Number of stores - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft: 1,542 versus 1,534 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Number of stores - 170,000 or more sq. ft: 273 compared to the 275 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total Revenue- Sales: $25 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $24.80 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.3%.
- Total Revenue- Other revenue: $394 million versus $404.44 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.5% change.
Shares of Target have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.