TJX (TJX) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended October 2023, TJX (TJX - Free Report) reported revenue of $13.27 billion, up 9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.03, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.05 billion, representing a surprise of +1.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.19%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how TJX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total: 6% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 4.3%.
  • Comparable store sales (YoY change) - HomeGoods: 9% versus 5.2% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Comparable Store Sales - TJX Canada-YoY change: 3% compared to the 2.6% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Consolidated Same Store sales- TJX International (Europe & Australia): 1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 4.2%.
  • Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Marmaxx: 7% versus 4.7% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - U.S.- Sierra: 90 versus 88 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - U.S. - Marshalls: 1,196 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,198.
  • Number of stores - Total: 4,934 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4,929.
  • Net Sales- Marmaxx: $8.11 billion compared to the $8.01 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- TJX International: $1.63 billion versus $1.63 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change.
  • Net Sales- TJX Canada: $1.32 billion versus $1.28 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.
  • Net Sales- HomeGoods: $2.21 billion compared to the $2.15 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.4% year over year.
Shares of TJX have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

