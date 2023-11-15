We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
TJX (TJX) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended October 2023, TJX (TJX - Free Report) reported revenue of $13.27 billion, up 9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.03, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.05 billion, representing a surprise of +1.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.19%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how TJX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total: 6% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 4.3%.
- Comparable store sales (YoY change) - HomeGoods: 9% versus 5.2% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Comparable Store Sales - TJX Canada-YoY change: 3% compared to the 2.6% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Consolidated Same Store sales- TJX International (Europe & Australia): 1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 4.2%.
- Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Marmaxx: 7% versus 4.7% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Number of stores - U.S.- Sierra: 90 versus 88 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Number of stores - U.S. - Marshalls: 1,196 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,198.
- Number of stores - Total: 4,934 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4,929.
- Net Sales- Marmaxx: $8.11 billion compared to the $8.01 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year.
- Net Sales- TJX International: $1.63 billion versus $1.63 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change.
- Net Sales- TJX Canada: $1.32 billion versus $1.28 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.
- Net Sales- HomeGoods: $2.21 billion compared to the $2.15 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.4% year over year.
Shares of TJX have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.