Maximus (MMS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Maximus (MMS - Free Report) reported $1.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.1%. EPS of $1.29 for the same period compares to $1.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 billion, representing a surprise of -1.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Maximus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- U.S. Federal Services: $617.40 million versus $618.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.
  • Revenue- U.S. Services: $473.83 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $489.64 million.
  • Revenue- Outside the U.S: $168.72 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $165.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.1%.
Shares of Maximus have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

