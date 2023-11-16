Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Sonos (SONO) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Sonos (SONO - Free Report) reported $305.15 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.5%. EPS of -$0.07 for the same period compares to -$0.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $305.79 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.05, the EPS surprise was -40.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sonos performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Product Category- Sonos speakers: $223.32 million versus $229.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5% change.
  • Revenue by Product Category- Partner products and other revenue: $19.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.
  • Revenue by Product Category- Sonos system products: $62.32 million versus $57.94 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change.
Shares of Sonos have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

