Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Palo Alto (PANW) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended October 2023, Palo Alto Networks (PANW - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.88 billion, up 20.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.38, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 billion, representing a surprise of +1.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.97%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.16.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Palo Alto performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Billings: $2.02 billion compared to the $2.06 billion average estimate based on 12 analysts.
  • RPO (Remaining Performance Obligation): $10.4 billion compared to the $10.3 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Product: $341.10 million versus $344.73 million estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change.
  • Revenue- Subscription and support: $1.54 billion versus $1.49 billion estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.6% change.
  • Subscription and support gross profit Non-?GAAP: $1.20 billion compared to the $1.14 billion average estimate based on 12 analysts.
  • Product gross profit Non-GAAP: $267.30 million versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $255.05 million.
Shares of Palo Alto have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

