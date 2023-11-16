Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 16th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZOY - Free Report) is a paints and coatings company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB - Free Report) is a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN - Free Report) is a solar panel manufacturer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 561.1% downward over the last 60 days.

