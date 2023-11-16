Back to top

Nice (NICE) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Nice (NICE - Free Report) reported $601.34 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. EPS of $2.27 for the same period compares to $1.92 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $594.58 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.15, the EPS surprise was +5.58%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Nice performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Business Model- Cloud: $403.32 million versus $401.82 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22% change.
  • Revenue by Business Model- Services: $160.22 million compared to the $156.80 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3% year over year.
  • Revenue by Business Model- Product: $37.80 million versus $35.97 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -36% change.
Shares of Nice have returned +12.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

