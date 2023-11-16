Back to top

BrightView (BV) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, BrightView Holdings (BV - Free Report) reported revenue of $743.7 million, up 2.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.19, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $748.74 million, representing a surprise of -0.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -36.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.30.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BrightView performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Maintenance Services - Landscape Maintenance Services: $521.70 million versus $533.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.4% change.
  • Revenue- Development Services: $224.70 million versus $219.20 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.5% change.
  • Revenue- Maintenance Services: $520.80 million compared to the $532.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Maintenance Services - Snow Removal Services: -$0.90 million compared to the -$0.70 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$1.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$3.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -41.9%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$9.20 million versus -$16.71 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Development Services: $29.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $29.82 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Maintenance Services: $81.70 million versus $84.97 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of BrightView have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

