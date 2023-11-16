Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Macy's (M) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended October 2023, Macy's (M - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.86 billion, down 7.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.21, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Macy's, Inc. (M) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise