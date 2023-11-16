We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Catalent (CTLT) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Catalent (CTLT - Free Report) reported $982 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.9%. EPS of -$0.10 for the same period compares to $0.34 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $933.2 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.13, the EPS surprise was +23.08%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Catalent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Organic Revenue Growth: -8% versus -10.3% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Geographic Revenues- United States: $645 million compared to the $627.43 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Elimination of revenue: -$25 million versus -$24.43 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenue- International Other: $88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $70 million.
- Revenue- Europe: $274 million versus $275.56 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenue- Biologics: $447 million compared to the $420.93 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenue- Pharma and Consumer Health: $535 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $498.21 million.
- Revenue- Pharma and Consumer Health- Manufacturing & commercial product supply: $335 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $314.22 million.
- Revenue- Pharma and Consumer Health- Development services & clinical supply: $200 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $210.93 million.
- Revenue- Manufacturing & commercial product supply Total: $616 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $404.15 million.
- Revenue- Development services & clinical supply Total: $366 million versus $547.08 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenue- Biologics- Manufacturing & commercial product supply: $281 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $89.93 million.
Shares of Catalent have returned -12.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.