OneWater Marine (ONEW) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

OneWater Marine (ONEW - Free Report) reported $450.98 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.5%. EPS of $0.42 for the same period compares to $1.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $424.23 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the EPS surprise was -10.64%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how OneWater Marine performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- New boat: $264.36 million versus $249.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.9% change.
  • Revenues- Service, parts & other: $81.75 million compared to the $94.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Finance & insurance income: $13.04 million versus $12.70 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.
  • Revenues- Pre-owned boat: $91.84 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $72.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.4%.
  • Gross Profit- New boat: $54.90 million versus $48.27 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Service, parts & other: $32.86 million compared to the $39.53 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Gross Profit- Pre-owned boat: $18.21 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.87 million.
Shares of OneWater Marine have returned +8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

