Countdown to Nordstrom (JWN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
The upcoming report from Nordstrom (JWN - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share, indicating a decline of 35% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.39 billion, representing a decrease of 4.3% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Nordstrom metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts predict that the 'Credit card revenues' will reach $110.49 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales' of $3.30 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.9% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Total net sales- Nordstrom Rack' to reach $1.14 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.7% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total net sales- Nordstrom' should arrive at $2.13 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -5.9% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' at 357. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 359 in the same quarter of the previous year.
