Stantec (STN) Stock Rises 11.4% Since Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
Stantec Inc. (STN - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2023 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimates.
Such results may have impressed investors as the stock has surged 11.4% since the earnings release on Nov 9.
Adjusted earnings (excluding 15 cents non-recurring items) of 85 cents per share exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.1% and improved 26.9% from the year-ago figure.
Total revenues of $981.6 million surpassed the consensus estimate by 5.8% but declined 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. The top line includes 9% organic growth.
Quarter Details
The project margin of $721.1 million increased 15% from the year-ago figure. Project margin, as a percentage of net revenues, was 54.8% due to strong project execution and enhanced by the resolution of change orders.
Adjusted EBITDA grew 24.8% to $241.3 million on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.3%, up 160 basis points from the previous-year figure.
The backlog increased to $6.4 billion, up 7.6% from the Dec 31, 2022, figure. Of this, 5.5% is due to organic growth.
2023 Outlook
The company now expects net revenues in 2023 to grow 12-14%, instead of the previously expected 10-13% compared with 2022 levels.
Adjusted diluted EPS growth is now expected to be 17-20% (prior view: 12-15%).
Adjusted EBITDA margin is still expected to be in the band of 16.3-16.7%. STN targets to generate a return on invested capital of more than 11% (prior view: above 10.5%).
