Exploring Analyst Estimates for Analog Devices (ADI) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Analysts on Wall Street project that Analog Devices (ADI - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.01 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 26.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.71 billion, declining 16.5% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Analog Devices metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Consumer' should arrive at $294.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of -28.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Communications' to reach $336.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of -32.9% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Automotive' should come in at $677.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Industrial' of $1.41 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -15.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analog Devices shares have witnessed a change of +5.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ADI is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.