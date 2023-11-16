We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Williams-Sonoma (WSM - Free Report) reported $1.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.5%. EPS of $3.66 for the same period compares to $3.72 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.87% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.34, the EPS surprise was +9.58%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Williams-Sonoma performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Comparable store sales - Total - YoY change: -14.6% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of -7.1%.
- Comparable store sales - Williams-Sonoma - YoY change: -1.9% compared to the -0.6% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Comparable store sales - Pottery Barn - YoY change: -16.6% compared to the -10.5% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Comparable store sales - West Elm - YoY change - WSM: -22.4% versus -17.9% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Comparable store sales - Pottery Barn Kids and Teen - YoY change: -6.9% versus the six-analyst average estimate of -5.9%.
- Number of stores - Pottery Barn: 191 versus 189 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Number of stores - West Elm: 123 compared to the 124 average estimate based on five analysts.
- Revenue- Pottery Barn: $778 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $837.77 million.
- Revenue- Williams-Sonoma: $252 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $254.28 million.
- Revenue- Other: $81 million versus $114.63 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenue- West Elm: $466 million compared to the $490.95 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenue- Pottery Barn Kids and Teen: $277 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $277.18 million.
Shares of Williams-Sonoma have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.