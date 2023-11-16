Back to top

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Williams-Sonoma (WSM - Free Report) reported $1.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.5%. EPS of $3.66 for the same period compares to $3.72 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.87% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.34, the EPS surprise was +9.58%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Williams-Sonoma performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - Total - YoY change: -14.6% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of -7.1%.
  • Comparable store sales - Williams-Sonoma - YoY change: -1.9% compared to the -0.6% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Comparable store sales - Pottery Barn - YoY change: -16.6% compared to the -10.5% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Comparable store sales - West Elm - YoY change - WSM: -22.4% versus -17.9% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Comparable store sales - Pottery Barn Kids and Teen - YoY change: -6.9% versus the six-analyst average estimate of -5.9%.
  • Number of stores - Pottery Barn: 191 versus 189 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - West Elm: 123 compared to the 124 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Pottery Barn: $778 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $837.77 million.
  • Revenue- Williams-Sonoma: $252 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $254.28 million.
  • Revenue- Other: $81 million versus $114.63 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- West Elm: $466 million compared to the $490.95 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Pottery Barn Kids and Teen: $277 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $277.18 million.
Shares of Williams-Sonoma have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

