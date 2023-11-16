We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into Kohl's (KSS) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Kohl's (KSS - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share, reflecting a decline of 58.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.1 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 4.1%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Kohl's metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Other revenue' will reach $213.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales' should come in at $3.89 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4%.
The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - Total' stands at 1,175. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,100.
View all Key Company Metrics for Kohl's here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Kohl's have returned +18.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. Currently, KSS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>